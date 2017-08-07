You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Charlyboy, Nigerian youths shutdown Abuja, ask Buhari to resume or resign [PHOTOS]
Update:  August 07, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 299 

Charlyboy, Nigerian youths shutdown Abuja, ask Buhari to resume or resign [PHOTOS]

Some Nigerians, mostly youths have stormed Abuja, the nation’s capital in protest against the long absent of President Muhammadu Buhari from the country. The protesters, led by maverick AreaFada, Charles Oputa, otherwise known as CharlyBoy are calling on the president to either return to the country, resume office or resign. They are currently at the [&#8230;] Charlyboy, Nigerian youths shutdown Abuja, ask Buhari to resume or resign [PHOTOS] Read Full Story
News

