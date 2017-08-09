You are here:  Home  »  News  »  CharlyBoy reveals how police brutalized him during anti-Buhari protest in Abuja
Update:  August 09, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 156 

CharlyBoy reveals how police brutalized him during anti-Buhari protest in Abuja

Renowned crusader and maverick singer, Charles Oputa, also known as Charly Boy, has said that he was brutalised during the protest organised on Tuesday at the Unity Fountain in Abuja. Oputa said that one of the anti-riot policemen, who attacked the protesters with tear-gas and water cannons, hit him in the eye with the butt [&#8230;] CharlyBoy reveals how police brutalized him during anti-Buhari protest in Abuja Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top