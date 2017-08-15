You are here:  Home  »  Entertainment  »  Charly Boy almost lynched at Wuse Market
August 15, 2017   |   Source:  The Nation 

Charly Boy almost lynched at Wuse Market

Popular entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, who is leading the #ResumeOrResign protest against President Muhammadu Buhari’s continued medical vacation in the UK was on Tuesday attacked at the popular Wuse Market by angry protesters. Charly Boy was attacked in Wuse Market by angry protesters who are believed to be supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari. HisRead More The post Charly Boy almost lynched at Wuse Market appeared first on The Nation Nigeria. Read Full Story
