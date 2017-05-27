Chaplain evicted by Ambode gets free furnished apartment, four more offers
Less than 48 hours after Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, evicted Venerable Femi Taiwo, Chaplain, Chapel of Christ the Light, in Alausa, the cleric has been blessed with a fully furnished apartment. Taiwo, who was sacked without any query or official reason, was ordered to exit his official quarters where he lived with his wife […]
