You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Chaplain evicted by Ambode gets free furnished apartment, four more offers
May 27, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Less than 48 hours after Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, evicted Venerable Femi Taiwo, Chaplain, Chapel of Christ the Light, in Alausa, the cleric has been blessed with a fully furnished apartment. Taiwo, who was sacked without any query or official reason, was ordered to exit his official quarters where he lived with his wife [&#8230;] Chaplain evicted by Ambode gets free furnished apartment, four more offers Read Full Story
