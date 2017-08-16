Championship Qualifier: National women volleyball team heads for Abidjan
The Nigerian female volleyball team will depart the country on Thursday for Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, to honour the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship qualifier. Maikano Adamu, Secretary of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja that 13 players were selected to represent the country atRead More
