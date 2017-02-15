You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Champions League: Rangers FC vows to beat JS Saoura of Algeria
February 15, 2017 

Champions League: Rangers FC vows to beat JS Saoura of Algeria

Rangers International FC of Enugu has vowed to beat JS Saoura of Algeria in the second leg of the ongoing Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League match coming up on Feb.19, 2017. Rangers played 1-1 draw with Saoura FC in Algeria on Feb.10 and needs at worst a goal-less draw to qualify for the [&#8230;] The post Champions League: Rangers FC vows to beat JS Saoura of Algeria appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
Sports

