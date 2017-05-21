Champions Chelsea Set EPL Record; Liverpool, City Condemn Arsenal To Europa
By Izuchukwu Okosi: Champions Chelsea handed Sunderland a 5-1 bashing at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to set the record of the most wins in a Premier League season ever with 30 victories. Javi Manqquillo scored in the third minute of their clash with Chelsea but the Blues soon equalised through Brazilian midfielder Willian after five ... Read More
