You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Champions Chelsea Set EPL Record; Liverpool, City Condemn Arsenal To Europa
Update:  May 21, 2017   |   Source:  Complete Sports 390 

Champions Chelsea Set EPL Record; Liverpool, City Condemn Arsenal To Europa

By Izuchukwu Okosi: Champions Chelsea handed Sunderland a 5-1 bashing at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to set the record of the most wins in a Premier League season ever with 30 victories. Javi Manqquillo scored in the third minute of their clash with Chelsea but the Blues soon equalised through Brazilian midfielder Willian after five ... Read More The post Champions Chelsea Set EPL Record; Liverpool, City Condemn Arsenal To Europa appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria. Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top