You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Celtic release four ahead of new season
Update:  May 31, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 332 

Celtic release four ahead of new season

KickOff.com earlier reported that Robert Sankara was on his way out of the club, but Celtic have said that others who will be leaving are midfielder Moeketsi Mvula, and forwards Ayanda Dlamini and Vuyisile Wana. Mvula made just three starts for the club last season, while Wana just one and Dlamini five. Sankara was slightly more influential with eight starts, but the Burkina Faso international did not do enough to stay on. Celtic only secured their top-flight status on the final day of the Absa Premiership season, having netted just 16 goals in their 30 league matches this season.   Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top