Celtic release four ahead of new season
KickOff.com earlier reported that Robert Sankara was on his way out of the club, but Celtic have said that others who will be leaving are midfielder Moeketsi Mvula, and forwards Ayanda Dlamini and Vuyisile Wana.
Mvula made just three starts for the club last season, while Wana just one and Dlamini five.
Sankara was slightly more influential with eight starts, but the Burkina Faso international did not do enough to stay on.
Celtic only secured their top-flight status on the final day of the Absa Premiership season, having netted just 16 goals in their 30 league matches this season. Read Full Story