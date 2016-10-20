You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Castro return delayed
Update:  October 20, 2016   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 748 

Castro return delayed

Sundowns will be in North Africa this weekend for the second leg of the CAF Champions League final against Zamalek – a game in which they already have a 3-0 aggregate advantage. Though they will be keen to score as they seek to protect their lead The Brazlians have chosen to allow Castro to regain match fitness first instead of throwing him in the deep end right away despite the fact that he has now recovered. ALSO READ: Pitso, Billiat, Mabunda upbeat The 27-year-old had been allowed time to head back home to Colombia during his injury and has since returned with his fiancée and d Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judgesâ€™ homes News   Buzz: 8845
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty â€“ AIG News   Buzz: 6647
Jonathan didnâ€™t treat the Igbo well â€“ Ekwueme News   Buzz: 4906
Mbaka attacks Buhari, says Nigerians may not vote for him in 2019 News   Buzz: 4599
Weâ€™re investing only $150m â€“ General Electric News   Buzz: 4036
Two years not enough to fix Nigeria, Buhari needs time â€“ Davido Entertainment   Buzz: 3963
Buhari was in Germany for medical treatment â€“ Junaid Mohammed News   Buzz: 3685
I do not belong to the kitchen, other room â€“ Hilda Dokubo condemns Buhariâ€™s comment Entertainment   Buzz: 3668
8000 Boko Haram members voluntarily surrender â€“ Military News   Buzz: 3447

Back to Top