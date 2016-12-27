Capture of Sambisa: PDP lawmaker lauds Buhari, Military
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos, Mr Olusola Sokunle on Tuesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the military over the successful capture of Boko Haram enclave in Sambisa forest. Sokunle, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the feat showed government’s commitment to […]
The post Capture of Sambisa: PDP lawmaker lauds Buhari, Military appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story