Capture of Sambisa Forest: Buhari Hails Nigerian Soldiers
* Seeks Nigerians Cooperation to Arrest Fleeing Terrorists*   President Muhammadu Buhari has commended gallant Nigerian Soldiers for finally crushing the remnant of Boko Haram militants and capturing the last enclave of the insurgents. The President in a statement he personally signed and which was made available to Daily Times in Abuja, Saturday morning, expressed delights over the development describing it as ” the long awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of the Boko Haram insurgents” The statement reads ” I am delighted at Read Full Story