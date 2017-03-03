You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Cape Town City shoot down Sundowns
Update:  March 03, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 978 

Cape Town City shoot down Sundowns

Lebogang Manyama racked up his 11th league goal of the campaign to hand the Citizens the win, which takes them three points clear at the top of the table, while Sundowns now sit six points adrift but with five games in hand. The Citizens came within a whisker of taking a 30-second lead as Lehlohonolo Majoro timed his run to perfection to get behind the defence and onto the end of a deep ball into the box, although he was back-tracking when he made a connection and blindly headed just inches wide. The hosts looked destined to get their goal after 13 minutes as Wayne Sandilands left himself in n Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top