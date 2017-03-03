Cape Town City shoot down Sundowns
Lebogang Manyama racked up his 11th league goal of the campaign to hand the Citizens the win, which takes them three points clear at the top of the table, while Sundowns now sit six points adrift but with five games in hand.
The Citizens came within a whisker of taking a 30-second lead as Lehlohonolo Majoro timed his run to perfection to get behind the defence and onto the end of a deep ball into the box, although he was back-tracking when he made a connection and blindly headed just inches wide.
The hosts looked destined to get their goal after 13 minutes as Wayne Sandilands left himself in n