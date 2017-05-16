Candidates who bought fake UTME questions for N200K have already failed – JAMB
The Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB Prof. Is-haq Oloyede has warned candidates sitting for the exam not to fall victim to fraudsters who claim to have prepared answers to the examination questions being conducted by JAMB, adding that those who bought and used such papers have already failed. Prof. Oloyede warned the candidates to desist from buying fake question papers being sold by organised syndicates with the hope that such questions are the authentic JAMB questions which would make them get high marks in the exam.
The post Candidates who bought fake UTME questions Read Full Story