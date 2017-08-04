Calls for Adjogbe’s sack ill-conceived, selfish —UPU youths
THE youth wing of the social-cultural and political pressure group, Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, has called on the Federal Government to ignore calls by “some selfish and mischief-makers” for the sack of the Executive Director of Project, EDP, of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Engr. Sam Adjogbe, describing same as ill-informed, unfortunate and desperate.
