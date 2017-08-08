Cale training with Clever Boys
Cale is out of contract after leaving Highlands Park following their relegation from the PSL at the end of last season.
Though he has been linked with the possibility of a move to Cyprus the 34-year-old appears to be still weighing up his options.
Togolese forward Camaldine Abraw was also at training on Tuesday morning despite Hunt also having already indicated that he will not sign him.
Malawian midfielder Gerald Phiri Jnr has also returned from a loan spell at Platinum Stars, while Zimbabwean forward Godknows Mutina is being assessed.
“I am having a look at them because we need some options upfront,” Hunt tells KickOff.com.
“With regards to Franklin he came to me and he said he wants to get fit training with the team this week and I said yes. There is no problem with him training with us but we are not signing him. He will train with us for the week and then try and find a club afterwards,” says Hunt. Read Full Story