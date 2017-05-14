You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Calabar residents commend FG for Calabar-Ikot Ekpene road contract
Update:  May 14, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 178 

Calabar residents commend FG for Calabar-Ikot Ekpene road contract

Residents of Calabar, the Cross River capital, have commended the Federal Government for awarding contract for the reconstruction of the dilapidated Calabar-Itu-Ikot Ekpene highway. A cross section of those who expressed their appreciation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Sunday, described it as a “positive development.” The Federal [&#8230;] The post Calabar residents commend FG for Calabar-Ikot Ekpene road contract appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

