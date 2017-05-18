CT City crowned Q3 winners
The Cape Town-based outfit walks away with the top prize having won six of their eight matches in this block. They accumulated 20 points.
This is the first time that Cape Town City has won a Quarter since the introduction of the Q-Innovation.
They are currently sitting third in the Absa Premiership standings with 55 points from 29 games. Finishing second during this Quarter was Kaizer Chiefs with 18 points – two shy of the overall winners. Q-innovation fact sheets: - Each side that wins a Quarter gets R1,5 million in prize money- Quarter One (8 Fixtures), Quarter Two (7 Fixtures), Quarter Three (8 Fixtures), Quarter Four (7 Fixtures)2016/17 Season:- Bidvest Wits won Absa Premiership Quarter One - Mamelodi Sundowns won Absa Premiership Quarter Two - Cape Town City won Absa Premiership Quarter Three 2015/16 Season:- Bidvest Wits won Absa Premiership 2015/16 Quarter 1 (19 Points, 8 games)- Mamelodi Sundowns won Absa Premiership 2015/16 Quarter 2 (19 points, 7 games)- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Three (19 points) - Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter Four (16 points – with a game in hand)2014/15 Season- Kaizer Chiefs won 2014/15 Absa Premiership Quarter 1 and Quarter 4- Polokwane City claimed Quarter 2 top honours (2014/15 season)- Mamelodi Sundowns won Quarter 3 (2014/15 season)