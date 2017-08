CSO holds solidarity protest in Abuja, says Osinbajo exercising full presidential powers

Following the recent call by a group of concerned Nigerians on President Buhari to either resume or resign, a Coalition for Good Governance and Change Initiatives, on Thursday, in Abuja, said there was no cause [...]