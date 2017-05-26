You are here:  Home  »  News  »  CHILDREN’S DAY: NICO to organise Children’s Cultural Extravaganza.
Plans have reached advanced stage to treat children to a scintillating 2017 Children&#8217;s Day bash following a lavish celebration being hatched by the National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) in Abuja and Lagos with the theme: &#8216;Our Culture, Our Pride and Heritage.&#8217; According to a statement signed by the Media Assistant to the Executive Secretary, [&#8230;] The post CHILDREN&#8217;S DAY: NICO to organise Children&#8217;s Cultural Extravaganza. appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria. Nigeria News from Nigeria Newspapers Read Full Story
