You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  CHAMPIONS! Moses Wins First EPL Title With Chelsea
Update:  May 12, 2017   |   Source:  Complete Sports 442 

CHAMPIONS! Moses Wins First EPL Title With Chelsea

By James Agberebi: Chelsea have been crowned 2016/2017 English Premier League champions after edging West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in a hard-fought game at the Hawthorns on Friday. Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi was the hero for Chelsea as he pounced on Cesar Azpilicuerta&#8217;s ball across goal to give Chelsea the win. Super Eagles forward Victor Moses ... Read More The post CHAMPIONS! Moses Wins First EPL Title With Chelsea appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria... Read Full Story
