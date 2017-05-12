CHAMPIONS! Moses Wins First EPL Title With Chelsea
By James Agberebi: Chelsea have been crowned 2016/2017 English Premier League champions after edging West Bromwich Albion 1-0 in a hard-fought game at the Hawthorns on Friday. Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi was the hero for Chelsea as he pounced on Cesar Azpilicuerta’s ball across goal to give Chelsea the win. Super Eagles forward Victor Moses ... Read More
