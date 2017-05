CBN to revoke licences of MFBs, others for non- compliance

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, has said it would revoke the operating licences of micro finance banks, and other financial institutions, OFIs, due to non-compliance with anti-money laundering and combating terrorism financing, AML/CFT, regulations.