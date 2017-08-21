You are here:  Home  »  Business  »  CBN not boosting confidence in MfBs – Whensu
CBN not boosting confidence in MfBs – Whensu

The industry is still very young; some have foreign body assisting them in terms of funding. This business needs funding. N2 billion to N20 billion is quite a huge difference and the kind of business that an association can do with N2 billion, N20 million cannot do it. Size also matters in this business. If you also observe, the big names that control 40 percent of industry total assets also have foreign partners behind them, so to access funding is very easy. The post CBN not boosting confidence in MfBs &#8211; Whensu appeared first on Vanguard News. Read Full Story
