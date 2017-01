CAN to Osinbajo: Stop harassment of clerics, confirm Onnoghen now

CHAIRMAN of South South chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa has called on the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, (SAN) and a professor of law to stop security operatives from going after men of God who preach hard messages. The post CAN to Osinbajo: Stop harassment of clerics, confirm Onnoghen now appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story