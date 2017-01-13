CAF stick by AFCON format
The hosting of the African championship in January every two years draws heavy criticism from clubs in Europe, who are forced to release players for it in the middle of their seasons.
But Confederation of African Football general secretary Hicham El Amrani said his organisation had no plans to make any changes.
“It is always a contentious date from a European perspective but not from the perspective of Africa. We believe the Nations Cup has greater benefits in its current timing,” he told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s start of the tournament in Gabon.
