You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  CAF stick by AFCON format
Update:  January 13, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 166 

CAF stick by AFCON format

The hosting of the African championship in January every two years draws heavy criticism from clubs in Europe, who are forced to release players for it in the middle of their seasons. But Confederation of African Football general secretary Hicham El Amrani said his organisation had no plans to make any changes. “It is always a contentious date from a European perspective but not from the perspective of Africa. We believe the Nations Cup has greater benefits in its current timing,” he told a press conference ahead of Saturday’s start of the tournament in Gabon. But the 2023 ev Read Full Story
Sports

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top