CAF extend Downs, SSU deadline
READ: Tso backs Manyisa at Downs
This comes after the Confederation of African Football pushed the deadline back one week.
Both clubs can add three more players to their roster after each registering 27 players at the start of their respective competitions.
Sundowns are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League while SuperSport have reached the same stage of the Confederation Cup.
Sundowns, who take on Wydad Casablanca of Morocco over two legs next month, are likely to add new goalkeeper Razak Brimah and Oupa Manyisa, who joined them from Orlando Pirates this week.
SuperSport United are to fill their three remaining berths with new signings Prince Dube and Siyabonga Nhlapo and the junior international Sipho Mbule, who is in the South African national team squad for the CHAN 2018 qualifier against Zambia this weekend.
SuperSport play against Zesco United of Zambia in the Confederation Cup last-eight.
CAF regulations allow clubs to register a maximum of 30 players for the annual events with a minimum 23 to be registered before the start at the beginning of the year, and the balance in a mid-year registration top-up window.
If a club chooses to register all 30 before the action kicks off it is entitled to do so but then gets no chance to add numbers in mid-year.
Get the latest Sundowns news sent to your phone! Read Full Story