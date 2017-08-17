You are here:  Home  »  Sports  »  Bvuma soaking in Chiefs sunshine
Update:  August 17, 2017   |   Source:  KickOff-Soccer 

Bvuma soaking in Chiefs sunshine

Bvuma will be part of the Amakhosi picture in the 2017/18 PSL season after earning promotion from the development ranks to the first team this week. READ: Chiefs loan Shopane, Mbatha to CT All Stars And while he has his work cut out for him if he is to become the first-choice keeper at Naturena, Bvuma admits he has been blown by the reception Kaizer Chiefs’ goalkeepers always seem to receive on matchdays. When reflecting on last month’s Carling Black Label Champions Cup win over Orlando Pirates, Bvuma told Chiefs’ official website: “I felt that enthusiasm. The crowd went wild every time Itumeleng Khune and Brilliant Khuzwayo made a save during the warming-up. It was wonderful.” When asked where his inspiration comes from, Bvuma added: “Itu [Khune] has always been my favourite local goalkeeper. “He has been at Chiefs for more than ten years now. He has played for South Africa at the World Cup and he has won numerous trophies. It’s my dream to achieve in my career what Itu has achieved.” When quizzed about his plans at Chiefs this season, Bvuma said: “To get better. I plan to come early to training and do something extra. I am determined to succeed.” Let the breaking news come to you! Sign up for KICK OFF SMS Read Full Story
Sports

