January 24, 2017 

Busy schedule continues for Downs

With virtually no off-season owing to their continental travels last season, Masandawana have enjoyed the mid-season break as a time to recharge their batteries, yet face a gruelling start to their 2017, with eight games scheduled in a space of 24 days. Six games behind in the league following numerous postponements last season, Masandawana have limited time to play their Absa Premiership catch-up games, with domestic cup, African Super Cup and then CAF Champions league fixtures on the horizon. The Brazilians kick-off their 2017 with league ties against Bloemfontein Celtic, Orlando Pirates and
