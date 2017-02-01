Busy 2017 for Bafana Bafana
After no action for three months – since the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia qualifier against Senegal at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in November 2016, which Bafana Bafana won 2-1 – the South African senior men’s national team will return to the field at the end of the first quarter of 2017.
First up are two international FIFA dates on the 25th and 28th of March – home and away respectively – with as yet unnamed opponents.
In April there will be back to back CHAN qualifiers between the 20th and the 30th.
The next outing will be an away clash to Nigeria in the first match