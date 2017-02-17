Bus plunges into Lagos canal, kills three
Samson Folarin Tragedy struck at Owode-Elede Ikorodu area of Lagos on Friday after a GUO bus conveying travellers from Enugu plunged into Owode-Mile 12 river along Lagos-Ikorodu road in Lagos. According to the spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, South West zone, Ibrahim Farinloye, three people have been recovered dead. He said 48 people […]
