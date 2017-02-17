You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Bus plunges into Lagos canal, kills three
Update:  February 17, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 

Bus plunges into Lagos canal, kills three

Samson Folarin Tragedy struck at Owode-Elede  Ikorodu area of Lagos on Friday after a GUO bus conveying travellers from Enugu plunged into Owode-Mile 12 river along Lagos-Ikorodu road in Lagos. According to the spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, South West zone, Ibrahim Farinloye, three people have been recovered dead. He said 48 people [&#8230;] The post Bus plunges into Lagos canal, kills three appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
