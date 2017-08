Buruji Kashamu, Ladi Adebutu’s War Deepens

Are you one of those thinking that the lingering war between Senator Buruji Kashamu and Ladi Adebutu, a member of the House of Representatives, is over, following the recent ruling of the Supreme Court on the chairmanship position of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP? If yes, you may be utterly wrong. Spyglass gathered that since […] Read Full Story