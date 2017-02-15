Bukenya reviving career in India
Bukenya was offloaded by Chiefs in June, 2016 after a difficult stay which brought him a mere 22 starts in close to three years.
After his release from Naturena the defender-cum-midfielder headed back home to Uganda where he trained with his former club Proline FC before switching to Bengal in December.
With the I-League a game away from the halfway stage, Bukenya has played a key role in helping Bengal to the top of the standings and is one of just five players to have played all games to date.
He has scored thrice playing as a central defender in the I-League, which runs until May before mak