Buhari: What will happen to Nigeria if Osinbajo is frustrated from replacing president – Ayo Adebanjo
A Chieftain of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Ayo Adebanjo has warned that if anything happens to acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria will stop existing. Adebanjo, who gave the warning noted that the Acting President was performing his duties well and should not be removed unconstitutionally. Speaking with The Sun, Adebanjo warned that all will not […]
