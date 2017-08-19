Buhari: Fani-Kayode reveals why President is returning after over 100 days
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is returning to Nigeria after over 100 days in London, UK, because of the protests of the#ResumeOrResign group at the Abuja House in London. Fani-Kayode tweeted: “I commend the efforts of the #ResumeOrResign group for chasing @MBuhari out of UK after one night […]
