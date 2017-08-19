You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari: Fani-Kayode reveals why President is returning after over 100 days
August 19, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Buhari: Fani-Kayode reveals why President is returning after over 100 days

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari is returning to Nigeria after over 100 days in London, UK, because of the protests of the#ResumeOrResign group at the Abuja House in London. Fani-Kayode tweeted: &#8220;I commend the efforts of the #ResumeOrResign group for chasing @MBuhari out of UK after one night [&#8230;] Buhari: Fani-Kayode reveals why President is returning after over 100 days Read Full Story
