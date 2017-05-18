Buhari: Coup looms in Nigeria, forces will push Osinbajo to resign – Fani-Kayode
Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says he is worried about an impending coup in Nigeria over the ill-health of President Muhammadu Buhari. He added that powerful force had decided to force Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to resign. In an article on Thursday, titled ‘THE RINGING OF COUP BELLS AND A CAUSE FOR DEEP CONCERN’, […]
Buhari: Coup looms in Nigeria, forces will push Osinbajo to resign – Fani-Kayode
Read Full Story