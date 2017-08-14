You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari: BBC slams Nigeria president for medical treatment abroad
Update:  August 14, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 242 

Buhari: BBC slams Nigeria president for medical treatment abroad

BBC has criticised President Muhammadu Buhari for “an apparent lack of faith in the health systems at home”. Buhari was named in the category of five African presidents who routinely travel abroad for medical treatment. Others listed were Presidents Abdelaziz Bouteflika (Algeria), Robert Mugabe (Zimbabwe), Jose Eduardo dos Santos (Angola) and Patrice Talon (Benin). Buhari [&#8230;] Buhari: BBC slams Nigeria president for medical treatment abroad Read Full Story
News

