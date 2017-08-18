Buhari: Asari Dokubo reveals name of President’s ailment, says he will never recover [VIDEO]
Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari. will never be well again. He said that this is the reason no doctor has been able to diagnose his ailment. Asari said the hands of God is on Buhari just as they were on Pharoah. Asari also said the name of the disease […]
Buhari: Asari Dokubo reveals name of President’s ailment, says he will never recover [VIDEO]
Read Full Story