You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari: Asari Dokubo reveals name of President’s ailment, says he will never recover [VIDEO]
Update:  August 18, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 250 

Buhari: Asari Dokubo reveals name of President’s ailment, says he will never recover [VIDEO]

Former militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari. will never be well again. He said that this is the reason no doctor has been able to diagnose his ailment. Asari said the hands of God is on Buhari just as they were on Pharoah. Asari also said the name of the disease [&#8230;] Buhari: Asari Dokubo reveals name of President&#8217;s ailment, says he will never recover [VIDEO] Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top