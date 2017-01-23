Buhari writes Senate, insists on Magu as EFCC chair
President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, asking the lawmakers to confirm the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Magu. Buhari’s letter was in response to the communication from the Senate on the rejection of Magu as EFCC chairman based on damning security report by the Department of State […]
The post Buhari writes Senate, insists on Magu as EFCC chair appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story