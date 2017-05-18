Buhari will sign budget not Osinbajo – Ita Enang overrules Osinbajo’s aide [VIDEO]
Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang, has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will assent the 2017 budget despite being on medical vacation. His position overrules that of Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, who had stated that his principal will sign the […]
Buhari will sign budget not Osinbajo – Ita Enang overrules Osinbajo’s aide [VIDEO]
Read Full Story