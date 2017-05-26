You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari will be Nigeria’s President for many years – Governor Ajimobi
Update:  May 26, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post 

Buhari will be Nigeria’s President for many years – Governor Ajimobi

The Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will rule Nigeria for many years. Ajimobi, who made the remark during the inauguration of the Ibadan Zonal office of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, said Nigeria needs Buhari at this period more than ever. According to Ajimobi, “We are very lucky [&#8230;] Buhari will be Nigeria&#8217;s President for many years &#8211; Governor Ajimobi Read Full Story
