Buhari uses deodorants to fight corruption in Presidency – Shehu Sani
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Mounting Humanitarian Crisis in the North-East, Sen. Shehu Sani, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of using double standards in fighting corruption. Sani made the accusation in response to a letter by the President dismissing a report by the committee indicting the Secretary to the Government of the […]
The post Buhari uses deodorants to fight corruption in Presidency – Shehu Sani appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story