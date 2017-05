Buhari treats me like his son – Osinbajo

Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said President Muhammadu Buhari treats him like his son. According to his media aide, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo said this at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, His Royal Highness Alhaji Abdulmumin Usman, on Thursday. “I feel very much at home in Katsina... Read Full Story