You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari told me he wants a Vice President who can hold the nation together if he dies in office- Tunde Bakare reportedly said
Update:  February 08, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Times News 263 

Buhari told me he wants a Vice President who can hold the nation together if he dies in office- Tunde Bakare reportedly said

Popular Lagos pastor, Tunde Bakare, has said that President Buhari invited him to run with him in the 2011 Presidential election because he believed that if he dies while in power, he would be able to run the country just the way he wants it. Bakare said this while he was preaching in his church [&#8230;] The post Buhari told me he wants a Vice President who can hold the nation together if he dies in office- Tunde Bakare reportedly said appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
Video: If i spend one day in DSS, it’ll take Nigeria 1yr to repair damage – Apostle Suleiman Politics   Buzz: 8571
Breakthrough: Michael Okpara varsity discovers cure for HIV/AIDS News   Buzz: 8440
Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly News   Buzz: 8060
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808

Back to Top