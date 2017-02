Buhari to meet massive protest on day of resumption

Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari who has been on a 10-day working leave in London will resume work on Monday 6th of February 2017. However, the President will be resuming with a supposed massive protest to greet him after his relaxation in London.