You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari still working, having meetings in London – Kachikwu
Update:  May 23, 2017   |   Source:  Daily Post News 211 

Buhari still working, having meetings in London – Kachikwu

The Minister of State for Petroluem, Ibe Kachikwu on Monday disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has been holding meetings with top government functionaries and playing some roles despite being on medical vacation in London. Featuring on BBC Hard Talk, Kachikwu said Buhari was still capable of issuing policies and approving projects when necessary. According to [&#8230;] Buhari still working, having meetings in London &#8211; Kachikwu Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Katsina bans unlawful assembly News   Buzz: 43967
World food prices rise slightly in February – FAO News   Buzz: 43967
Bayelsa backs proposed liberalisation of modular refineries News   Buzz: 43967
Court adjourns Metuh’s trial again News   Buzz: 43967
BREAKING: NDDC bought eight vehicles for N560m – Sagay News   Buzz: 43967
Police confirm death of ‘Vampire’ News   Buzz: 43967
Gunmen shoot four relatives dead News   Buzz: 43967
Impeachment: Allegation against Obiano frivolous, says group Politics   Buzz: 43967
Jigawa gov appoints eight Perm Secs Politics   Buzz: 43967
Lawmaker calls for total deregulation of petroleum downstream Business   Buzz: 43967

Back to Top