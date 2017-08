Buhari returns today, to address Nigerians Monday

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari who has been receiving medical attention in London, the United Kingdom since May 7 is expected back in Nigeria today. He is also scheduled to address Nigerians in a nationwide broadcast on Monday. His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made […] Read Full Story