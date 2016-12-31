You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari receives Boko Haram flag, says North East madness must stop
Update:  December 31, 2016   |   Source:  The Punch News 202 

Buhari receives Boko Haram flag, says North East madness must stop

 Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja ‎President Muhammadu Buhari late Friday evening formally received the flag retrieved by troops from the stronghold of the Boko Haram sect, Sambisa Forest, last week. The black flag with white Arabic inscriptions and pictures of two rifle was presented to Buhari by the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, at [&#8230;] The post Buhari receives Boko Haram flag, says North East madness must stop appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
