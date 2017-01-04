You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari presides over first FEC meeting of the year
Update:  January 04, 2017   |   Source:  The Punch News 126 

Buhari presides over first FEC meeting of the year

Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the first Federal Executive Council meeting for 2017. The meeting is holding inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. As of the time it started at 10am, about 20 ministers and some top presidential aides were in attendance. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who is on [&#8230;] The post Buhari presides over first FEC meeting of the year appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story
News

Newsletter

All Time Most Popular Stories

Nigeria needs Atiku to make life more meaningful – Tinubu News   Buzz: 10731
Trump’s Victory: Obama got what he did to Jonathan, says Fayose News   Buzz: 10603
Web4Africa launches services at Rack Centre’s data centre Business   Buzz: 8912
Anti-corruption crackdown: DSS recovers over N360m in 3 judges’ homes News   Buzz: 8845
We’ve paid some Fulani to stop killings in Southern Kaduna – El-Rufai News   Buzz: 8827
PDP will work with U S President-Elect Trump – Ekweremadu Politics   Buzz: 7099
Two Supreme court judges, 5 others arrested over alleged corruption News   Buzz: 6808
Any policeman checking vehicle particulars is on illegal duty – AIG News   Buzz: 6647
I crashed ‘flying’ from Benin to UK, says man found in Sapele river News   Buzz: 6567
UPDATED: Rotimi Akeredolu is Ondo governor-elect News   Buzz: 5702

Back to Top