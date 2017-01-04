Buhari presides over first FEC meeting of the year
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over the first Federal Executive Council meeting for 2017. The meeting is holding inside the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. As of the time it started at 10am, about 20 ministers and some top presidential aides were in attendance. Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who is on […]
The post Buhari presides over first FEC meeting of the year appeared first on Punch Newspapers... Read Full Story