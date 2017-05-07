You are here:  Home  »  News  »  Buhari meets freed Chibok girls, journalists barred from meeting
Buhari meets freed Chibok girls, journalists barred from meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday evening received the newly released 82 Chibok girls at his official residence in the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The two white Nigerian Army buses conveying the girls arrived the President&#8217;s residence gate around 7:06 p.m. The buses had window blinds that made it impossible to see the faces of the girls.Read More The post Buhari meets freed Chibok girls, journalists barred from meeting appeared first on The Nation Nigeria... Read Full Story
