Buhari may live longer than those peddling his death rumour —Oshiomhole

IMMEDIATE past governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has described the rumoured death of President Muhammadu Buhari as mischievous, saying the rumour is an indication of a longer life for the President. The post Buhari may live longer than those peddling his death rumour —Oshiomhole appeared first on Vanguard News... Read Full Story