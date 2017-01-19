Buhari leaves for UK, to undergo medical check-up
Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday left Nigeria for United Kingdom for what the Presidency described as “a short leave.” According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the President would during the vacation undergo “routine medical check-ups.” He said Buhari was expected to resume work […]
